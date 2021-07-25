Humid and a bit hotter today

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be a humid day with variable cloudiness. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, and the heat index will be in the mid 90s. An isolated shower is possible this morning, mainly in eastern VA. A few scattered storms will be possible this afternoon, with the best chance well north and west of Richmond. Storm chances in the metro will increase a little towards evening. Any storm that does develop today will have heavy rainfall and the potential for some strong gusts.

Monday will be muggy with highs from the mid 80s to the lower 90s. A cold front moving into the area will cause scattered showers and storms, especially south of Richmond. Heavy rainfall and strong gusts will remain a threat with some storms.

It will be hot and muggy Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the 90s. An isolated storm is possible each day.

A cold front will move into the area on Friday with a few scattered storms. This front will drop the temps and humidity levels a little for next weekend.

Tropics: A system continues to be located off the Florida coast. It is expected to drift westward, and it could develop into a tropical depression or storm.

