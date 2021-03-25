Huge warm-up

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be warmer this afternoon with highs mainly in the low to mid 70s. Highs will range from the mid 60s far northwest to around 80 in far southeastern VA. Clouds will thicken at times, and a few showers are possible. The highest chance of rain will be across western VA.

Some showers and a rumble of thunder are possible tonight. It will be much warmer with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Friday will be the warmest day in six months, with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few upper 80s are possible. The Richmond record high is 85° from 1939. An isolated shower/t-storm is possible as a cold front passes through.

The weekend will be a little cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s. Saturday will be partly cloudy. Sunday will be windy with showers likely and a few storm possible.

Highs will be in the 60s Monday and Tuesday, and around 70°. Cooler weather is expected later next week with highs back into the 50s.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

