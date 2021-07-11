Hotter and more humid, a few storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- A front is moving northward, and this will bring hot and muggy weather back today. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, but the maximum feels-like temps will be around 100°. There is the chance of a few widely scattered storms. Not all areas will see them, but the storms that do develop will have heavy downpours and the potential for some strong gusts. Storm chances are higher across western VA.

The week ahead will stay hot and muggy. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and the heat index will surpass 100° many afternoons. An isolated storm or two cannot be ruled out just about each day. Storm chances will be higher in western VA. An approaching front will bring a better chance of scattered storms at the end of the week. Highs may dip below 90° by next Sunday.

