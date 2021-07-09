Hot with scattered afternoon storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunshine will mix with more clouds this afternoon. An approaching cold front will bring scattered storms this afternoon through around sunset. Not all areas will see storms today, but the storms that do pop up will have locally heavy downpours and the potential for gusty winds. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows near 70.

Saturday will be a degree or two cooler, and it will be a little less humid. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday will be hot and more humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few scattered storms will be possible.

The week ahead will stay hot and humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Elsa continues to move towards eastern Canada. More info can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

