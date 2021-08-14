Hot & muggy with strong storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be another hot and muggy day. Highs will range from the upper 80s to around 90 north, to some mid 90s southeast. The heat index will be near or above 100 in many areas, but may exceed 105. A heat advisory is in effect for eastern and southeastern Virginia, where heat index values will be at or above 105.

A cold front moving in from the north will cause some thunderstorms. These will develop in northwestern Virginia in the early afternoon, then track southward into the metro by late afternoon. Due to the muggy conditions, storms will produce torrential downpours, and some poor-drainage flooding is possible. Storms may also be severe with damaging gusts. Storms will exit to the southeast towards late evening.

Sunday and Monday will remain muggy, but will be cooler with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the mid 80s. The cold front will be located just to our south, and this will keep the threat of some showers and storms around, especially closer to the North Carolina border.

It will remain muggy the rest of the week with some storms possible each day. Highs will warm into the upper 80s by late-week.

Tropics: Fred is located just north of western Cuba and is expected to strengthen this weekend as it stays west of the Florida west coast. Landfall is expected near the Florida/Alabama border on Monday. The moisture from Fred will stream up into our region, enhancing the threat of rain the first part of the week.

Tropical Storm Grace has formed east of the Lesser Antilles. The forecast path will take it over Puerto Rico, Haiti and the Dominican Republic, very similar to Fred's path. It should be near southern Florida by Wednesday night or Thursday.

More info is available in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

