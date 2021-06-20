Hot & muggy Father's Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will see variable cloudiness through the day, and it will turn more muggy. An isolated shower or storm is possible across the region, but the best chance will be closer to the North Carolina border. Highs will range from the mid 80s south to the upper 80s/lower 90s elsewhere. Southwesterly winds will increase to 10-20 mph with some higher gusts.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

What remains of Claudette will pass well to our south and southeast tonight into Monday. There is the slight chance of a shower in the metro, with a better chance for some showers near Virginia Beach. The heavier rain will pass through the Carolinas. Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for the North Carolina coast.

A separate disturbance may cause a few isolated storms later Monday, with the best chance in northern VA. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and the heat index in the metro will be around 100°.

A strong cold front will pass on Tuesday with showers and storms. Due to the muggy conditions, locally heavy downpours will occur. A few storms could be strong with high wind gusts. Highs will range from the mid 70s far northwest to the upper 80s southeast.

Wednesday will be cooler and less humid with highs around 80. Lows Wednesday night will drop into the 50s.

Highs will warm through the 80s the rest of the week, and overnight lows will rise through the 60s. A few scattered storms are possible next weekend.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

