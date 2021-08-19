Hot & humid today, turning wet tonight into Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be partly to mostly sunny this afternoon. It will be muggy with highs in the lower 90s away from the coast. The heat index will be near or a little above 100°. A few storms are possible northwest of Richmond by mid to late afternoon. A storm may get into the metro by evening.

Showers and storms will increase tonight into Friday morning, and heavy rainfall is possible. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

There will be some periods of showers and storms with heavy rainfall during Friday. Localized flooding will be possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Saturday will be muggy with highs in the mid 80s. A few scattered storms will be around, with chances higher near the coast.

Sunday will be hot and muggy with an isolated storm possible. Highs will be around 90.

The first half of next week will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. An isolated storm is possible each day.

Tropics: Grace is moving across the Yucatan Peninsula and tracking westward.

Henri is located between the east coast and Bermuda. It is expected to take a turn and move to the northeast. The center will stay far offshore, but high surf and dangerous rip currents will occur at the VA/NC beaches Friday through the weekend. Henri will be close to the New England coast Sunday night into Monday.

More details can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

