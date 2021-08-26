Hot and muggy pattern rages on

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our hot and muggy pattern of this past week will continue into early next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and the afternoon heat index will break 100 in many locations.

A few isolated storms are possible today, with the best chance in western VA.

Some scattered storms will be around on Friday, with the best chance in northern and northwestern VA.

Some afternoon pop-up storms will be around this weekend, but nothing that will be very organized. Storm chances will be higher in western VA.

Tropics: Tropical Depression Nine formed around 11 a.m. today near Jamaica. It will track northwestward into the Gulf Of Mexico, and it is expected to strengthen into a hurricane, which will likely be named Ida. The hurricane will track through the central Gulf, and the forecast landfall is along the Louisiana coast on Sunday. A lot with the track may change, and potential landfall could include anywhere from eastern Texas to Alabama. More info is available in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

Other disturbances are being monitored in the central and eastern Atlantic. Both show signs of development, but they will not track towards the Caribbean or the United States.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

