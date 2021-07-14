Hot and humid with some scattered storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be another hot and humid afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. The humidity will make it feel like 95-100. Some scattered storms will develop as the afternoon wears on, with higher chances northwest of Richmond. Storms that do develop will have heavy rainfall, and may have gusts over 30 mph.

Thursday will be similar in temperatures, with just an isolated storm or two possible.

The chances for storms will increase a little for Friday. It will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s.

A storm system in the area will keep the chance of some storms around this weekend. The best chance of storms will be from mid-afternoon into mid-evening. It will remain muggy. Highs will be in the lower 90s Saturday and the upper 80s Sunday.

The threat for scattered storms will continue through Monday into early Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

