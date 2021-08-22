Hot and humid with isolated storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is another humid morning with areas of fog. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, and the humidity will make it feel a few degrees hotter. A few storms are possible again today, especially east of I-95. Many locations will be rain-free, but the storms that do pop up will have heavy rainfall.

Monday will be hot and muggy with highs around 90. An isolated storm or two is possible.

Highs for the rest of the week will be near or above 90. An isolated storm cannot be ruled out most days, especially late in the week, but some locations may make it through the entire week dry.

Henri is forecast to make landfall in New England by early afternoon. After moving inland, it will track to the northeast and head towards Maine. More info is in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

