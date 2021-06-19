Hot and humid Father's Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be a hot weekend with highs around or above 90 for most areas away from the immediate coast. Humidity levels will continue to increase today into Sunday, and the heat index may hit the mid to upper 90s both days.

A few storms are possible today. Chances will be higher north of I-64, and far northern VA will have the best chance for storms. Although the threat for storms is not high, and storm that does develop could produce strong gusts.

An isolated storm or two will be possible tonight and Sunday, but many locations will be rain-free. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tropical Storm Claudette is along the Gulf Coast, and the remnants will track to the northeast and move through the Carolinas Sunday into Monday. We could see a few showers in central VA, with a better chance in far southeastern VA. The heavier rain will stay in North Carolina. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A strong cold front will move into the area on Tuesday, increasing the chance of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts. Highs will be 85-90.

Cooler and less humid air returns mid-week. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, and lows Wednesday night will be in the 50s.

Highs will warm through the 80s the remainder of the week.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

