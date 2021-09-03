Holiday weekend forecast

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be mostly sunny this afternoon with comfortable levels of humidity. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tonight will be another cool night with mostly clear skies and lows in the 50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and slightly more humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

More clouds will mix with the sun on Sunday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. A few storms are possible in the afternoon across northwestern VA, with just an isolated storm possible in the metro by late in the day. Most areas will be dry. It will be more humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s northwest to the mid 80s southeast.

Most of next week will be dry and moderately humid. An isolated storm is possible Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Monday, the upper 80s to around 90 on Tuesday & Wednesday, and the low to mid 80s the rest of the week.

In terms of the tropics, Hurricane Larry is located roughly half way between the Lesser Antilles and Africa. Larry will be a major hurricane and track towards Bermuda over the next week. More info is available in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

