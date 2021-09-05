Highs back above normal today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sun will mix with occasional cloudiness today as a cold front approaches from the northwest. It will be a little humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few spots in southeastern VA will reach the upper 80s. There is the chance of a few scattered showers or storms in northern and western VA. An isolated shower is possible in the metro by evening, but much of central and eastern VA will stay dry today.

The cold front will move through tonight into early Monday with a few showers possible. It will be warmer and more humid tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

A few showers will be possible Monday morning, followed by a decrease in clouds for the afternoon in the metro. There will be more sun north of I-64, and more clouds and a possible shower in far southern VA during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday will be hot and muggy with highs around 90. A cold front may trigger a couple of storms by late in the day.

A few leftover showers are possible Thursday morning. It will be cooler and less humid with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lows Thursday night will be in the 50s to lower 60s.

Friday will be comfortable with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lows will be in the 50s at night.

Next weekend is looking nice with sunshine and highs in the 80s.

Tropics: there continues to be the potential for a disturbance moving northward through the Gulf Of Mexico this week. Odds for tropical development remain on the low side. Computer models show if anything does develop, it will stay across the far southeastern US.

Hurricane Larry will track northwestward and curve to just east of Bermuda this week. Details can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

