Heavy rainfall, isolated severe storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- An approaching cold front will spread showers and storms across the area the rest of the afternoon into this evening. Locally heavy rainfall will occur, with some areas picking up over an inch. A line of thunderstorms will track across central Virginia, and a few of these storms may produce some high gusts. Highs will range from the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

An area of low pressure will keep the chance of some showers around tonight into Thursday morning. Lows will be in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

After some morning showers, it will be a variably cloudy and windy afternoon. An isolated shower will be possible, mostly closer to the coast. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Some gusts over 30 mph will be possible.

Thursday night into Friday morning will be very cold with a hard freeze likely. Lows will be in the 25-30 range across the metro, but some lower readings will occur in outlying areas. The Richmond record low is 24 from 1923.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs 45-50. It will be very cold again Friday night into Saturday morning with lows from the mid 20s to the lower 30s. The Richmond record is 27 from 1972.

The weekend will be mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be around 60 on Saturday, and around 70 on Sunday.

Highs will warm through the 70s most of next week. Our next chance of rain may not occur until Wednesday or later.

