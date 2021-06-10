Heavy rain threat continues today through Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be another very muggy afternoon, but temperatures will be a little cooler, with highs in the low to mid 80s. There will be more scattered showers and storms around, with chances increasing during the late afternoon and evening. Where storms set up, multiple inches of rain will be possible again. The chance of heavier rain is higher across northern VA.

Tonight will be muggy with the chance of some showers. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A front dropping southward across the region will increase the shower and storm threat on Friday. While it won't rain the entire day, there will be occasional showers and the chance for some thunder. The muggy air will continue the heavy rainfall threat. Highs will be 75-80.

The weekend will feature many dry hours and just the chance of a few scattered storms. Highs will be around 80 Saturday and in the mid to upper 80s on Sunday.

Highs will be around 90 on Monday. We will see a brief cool-down mid-week, with highs warming back up later in the week.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

