Heating back up

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tonight will be another comfortable night with clear skies. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s for most areas. Some cooler outlying areas may dip into the upper 40s, and areas near the coast will be in the upper 50s to around 60.

Friday will be sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the mid 80s to lower 90s. It will turn a little more humid later in the day. Lows Friday night will be near 70.

The weekend will be mainly dry, hot and a bit muggy with highs around or above 90 in most areas away from the coast. The heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s. An isolated storm is possible Saturday, mainly north of I-64. A few isolated storms will be possible on Sunday.

The remnants of a tropical system will be near our area on Monday, with the highest chances of rain staying in North Carolina. We will see some showers, with better chances for rain in far southern and southeastern VA. Highs will be 85-90.

A cold front will approach later in the day Tuesday with some showers and storms. Highs will be near 90.

It will be cooler and less humid Wednesday and Thursday.

Tropics - we continue to watch a system south of the Gulf Of Mexico. This will likely become a tropical depression tonight or Friday, and could become a tropical storm by this weekend. If so, it will be named Claudette. Computer models bring this up to the central and western Gulf Coast. The remnants will move just south of our area on Monday.

