Heat index over 100° again today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be a degree or two hotter in many locations, with highs in the low to mid 90s. The peak afternoon heat index will surpass 100°, with some locations breaking 105°. A heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. A few isolated storms are possible, mostly across western VA.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Friday will be another hot and very muggy day, and another heat advisory will likely be issued. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and the heat index will break 100°. Scattered storms will be around late in the afternoon into the evening. Locally heavy rainfall will occur, and some stronger gusts will be possible.

A cold front will drop southward across the state on Saturday. Thunderstorms will be likely mid to late afternoon to the north, and late afternoon and evening for the metro and south. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds will remain a threat. Highs will be upper 80s to around 90° north, and lower 90s south. The peak afternoon heat index will be around 100°.

Sunday & Monday will be much cooler with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. With the cold front to our south, some showers will be around, especially across southern VA.

Moisture from the remnants of Fred will enhance our chance of rain Tuesday. Highs will warm back through the mid and upper 80s mid to late week.

Tropics: Fred is along the northern coast of Cuba and has weakened to a tropical depression. As it moves across the warm water near southern Florida, it is expected to strengthen back into a tropical storm and move near the western coast of Florida this weekend. A landfall may occur in the Florida panhandle early Monday morning. It will weaken as it moves inland, and the moisture will move into the Mid Atlantic region Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Another disturbance is in the middle Atlantic, and may develop into Tropical Storm Grace in the coming days as it moves towards the Caribbean.

More info can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

