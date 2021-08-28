Heat index breaking 100° again today

RICHMOND, Va. -- The weather pattern from the past few days will stay locked into place today. Sunshine will mix with some clouds this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will break 100° in most locations, and a few spots may exceed 105°. An isolated storm or two is possible this afternoon, mainly in western VA. There will be the chance of some scattered storms this evening.

A cold front will try and move through eastern VA on Sunday. Highs near the coast will be in the mid to upper 80s, but highs will be near or above 90° elsewhere. The heat index across the metro will be in the 98° to 102° range. An isolated storm is possible in the afternoon, mostly in northern and western VA. Once again, the chance for scattered storms will increase during the evening area-wide.

The heat will increase a bit on Monday, with highs back in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will be 100°-105°+. A few scattered storms are possible.

An approaching cold front will bring some scattered storms on Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Hurricane Ida will continue moving northwestward through the Gulf of Mexico, and will strengthen into a major hurricane by tonight or early Sunday. Ida will make landfall in Louisiana late Sunday or Sunday night, with potential wind speeds of 140 mph or higher. Rainfall of 10-15"+ will occur in along in Louisiana, and a storm surge of 7-15 feet is possible. More info is in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

Once inland, Ida will weaken, and the remnants will approach our area late Wednesday into early Thursday with some rain.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s, and in the lower 80s Thursday and Friday.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

