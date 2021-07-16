Heat increases today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be partly to mostly sunny this afternoon. It will be a few degrees hotter with highs in the low to mid 90s, and a heat index above 100. A few isolated storms are possible, mostly northwest of Richmond.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with the slight chance of a shower. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday will be hot and muggy with highs in the low to mid 90s, and a heat index above 100. Widely scattered storms will develop in western VA during the early afternoon, and track eastward. A few storms are possible in the metro by late afternoon, but storm chances will increase after around 5 p.m. Storms will have heavy downpours, and some strong gusts will be possible.

A cold front will move into the area on Sunday, keeping some showers and storms around throughout the day. Rain chances will be highest late afternoon into the evening. Highs will be 85-90.

The front will move south of the area on Monday, bringing in somewhat cooler and less humid air. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Some showers and storms will be around during the day.

A leftover storm is possible on Tuesday, but much of the day will be dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

It will turn a little hotter and more humid on Wednesday with highs around 90. An isolated late-day storm is possible as a cold front moves into the area.

