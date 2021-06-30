Heat continues Thursday, storms likely

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be muggy and hot this evening. A thunderstorm or two will be possible, mostly well north and northwest of Richmond. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be another hot and muggy day with highs in the lower 90s. Some mid 90s are possible across southern VA, and highs might not make it out of the upper 80s in northwestern VA. Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon and turn more numerous late afternoon through the evening. Storms will produce torrential downpours and could have strong gusts.

Showers will be around Thursday night and Friday. Rain chances will turn more scattered in the metro Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The weekend will have comfortable levels of humidity with highs in the low to mid 80s. An isolated storm or two will be possible on Saturday area-wide, and near the coast on Sunday.

Monday will be mostly sunny, hotter and more humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

