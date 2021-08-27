Heat continues through the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be another hot and muggy afternoon with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will rise above 100°, and could exceed 105° in some locations. A few spotty thunderstorms are possible, with a higher chance for rain well north of I-64. Rain chances will be highest this evening.

Saturday will be a similar day with highs in the low to mid 90s and a heat index of 100°+. Much of the day will be dry, but some scattered storms will be around late in the day. The chance of rain will be higher well west of I-95. Storms that do develop will have heavy rainfall, and the potential for some gusts over 40 mph.

Highs will be in the lower 90s on Sunday with just an isolated storm or two possible. Temperatures will increase a few degrees on Monday, with highs back into the low to mid 90s.

An approaching cold front will increase rain chances on Tuesday. The remnants of Ida will bring rain on Wednesday, with some showers lingering on Thursday. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Ida will move into the Gulf Of Mexico and may become a major hurricane before making landfall in Louisiana on Sunday. Winds during landfall will likely be over 110 mph, and a storm surge over 10 feet will be possible. Once inland, Ida will weaken Monday into Tuesday and Wednesday. More is available in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

