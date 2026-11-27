RICHMOND, Va. — The worst of the Thanksgiving storm has moved out but Friday still brings a mostly cloudy and breezy day with highs only climbing to the mid 50s.

Southwest winds will gust around 40 mph through the day so expect a blustery and cool end to the holiday weekend.

Skies gradually clear Friday night and Saturday shapes up much more pleasant with diminishing winds and highs near 60 degrees making for a good day to get outside.

Sunday turns even milder with highs in the mid 60s and light winds before clouds begin to build late in the day ahead of the next system.

Rain returns Sunday night into Monday morning as a cold front pushes through the region though rainfall amounts look light at this point and a brief cooldown back into the 50s is expected behind the front before temperatures recover.

Along the coast and the Chesapeake Bay the flooding threat is not over yet with moderate to major coastal flooding continuing today especially across the upper Bay where Coastal Flood Advisories remain in effect through this afternoon and evening.

Minor flooding is still possible with this afternoon's high tide across portions of the middle Bay and the Atlantic side of the Eastern Shore and dangerous surf continues to pound the Atlantic coastline with significant erosion and beach overwash ongoing.

Conditions along the coast improve Saturday with only nuisance flooding possible and seas gradually subside through the afternoon.

After a brief round of light rain Monday morning the rest of the week turns quiet and mild with temperatures climbing back into the 60s and no significant weather in sight.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.