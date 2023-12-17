Big East Coast storm triggers a Flood Watch in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- A big storm riding up the East Coast will bring rain to our area beginning Sunday morning and becoming heavy times during the afternoon and evening.

A Flood Watch is in effect along and east of I-95 through early Monday morning.

Widespread rain totals of 2-3 inches are expected, with some locally higher amounts possible. Coastal flood advisories are in effect as well.

The wind will pick up by evening into the night, with gusts over 35 mph possible at times across central Virginia. Coastal areas will see wind gusts to 45 mph.

The rain will come to an end Monday morning, although there may be another shower later in the day or at night, as some energy in the upper levels swings into the Mid-Atlantic. Some snowflakes may even fly by Monday night into very early Tuesday morning, but nothing of significance.

Gusty breezes will continue on Tuesday as much colder air filters back into the region. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Dry weather is expected the rest of the week, with some cold mornings and gradually milder afternoons.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.