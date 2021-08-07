Flash flood watch in effect into this evening

RICHMOND, Va. -- A flash flood watch is in effect for the metro and points south and east. Rainfall will increase during the morning, with periods of steadier and heavier rain late morning through mid-afternoon. The steadiest rain will shift east of the metro by evening. Areas well northwest of Richmond will see the lowest chance of rain. Totals of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the flash flood watch area, with isolated areas picking up 2 to 4 inches. A few thunderstorms are possible. It will be muggy with highs staying in the 70s for most locations.

We will dry out tonight, but it will stay humid with areas of fog. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A t-storm is possible in the afternoon west of I-95, and a storm could drift into the metro towards evening.

The week ahead will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. There will be the chance of a pop-up t-storm each day.

Tropics: there are currently three areas of potential development in the Atlantic, between the Caribbean and Africa. The disturbance closer to Africa has the best chance of development over the next week. The next name on the storm list will is Fred.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

