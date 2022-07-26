Cooler today with occasional showers and storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- A front is moving southward across our viewing area. Although it is still muggy, temperatures will be a lot cooler today. Most locations will have highs in the low to mid 80s, although some 90-degree temps are possible in far southern VA. Batches of showers and storms will track through the area this afternoon. The muggy conditions will allow for storms to drop very heavy rainfall. There is a marginal risk for a few stronger storms with high wind gusts.

This front will lift slowly northward Wednesday, pushing highs back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. There will be some scattered storms around, especially later in the afternoon. The threat for heavy rain and gusty storms will continue.

There will be the chance of some scattered storms each day the rest of the week.

Thursday will be hot and muggy, with highs in the mid 90s, and a heat index over 100. A heat advisory may be issued.

Highs in the 80s will return for this weekend.

