Feels-like temps above 105° in spots again today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be our third straight day with a heat advisory in effect. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and the maximum heat index will exceed 100°. Isolated locations could have a heat index near or above 110°. A few scattered storms will develop in northwestern VA, and drift into central VA by late afternoon and evening. Storms will have heavy downpours and may produce strong gusts.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday will stay hot and muggy. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 in northern VA, the lower 90s in the metro, and the low to mid 90s in southern VA. The heat index will be near or above 100° for the metro and points south. An approaching cold front from the north will trigger some thunderstorms, starting in northern VA in the early afternoon, and reaching the metro by late afternoon or early evening. These storms will produce torrential downpours, and some storms could be severe with strong wind gusts.

Sunday will be much cooler with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Some showers and storms will be possible, with the best chance in southern VA.

It will remain unsettled Monday and Tuesday with some showers and storms around and highs in the lower 80s.

Highs will warm into the mid and upper 80s for the middle and end of the week.

Fred may regain tropical storm status as it moves near western Florida this weekend, possibly making a landfall in the panhandle on Monday. The moisture will enhance our rain chances Tuesday.

Another disturbance is in the central Atlantic and is heading to the Caribbean. More info is in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

