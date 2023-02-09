Thursday could break record warmth

RICHMOND, Va. — Thursday will be another unseasonably warm day, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. The high in Richmond is expected to be in the low 70s, near the record of 72 set in 1990.

Showers will be possible Friday as a cold front moves into Virginia. The best chance will be across southern and southeastern Virginia.

Rain chances will increase again on Sunday. There could be enough cold air for some mixed precipitation, especially west of I-95. Highs will be well above freezing during the day, with many areas of the metro and points east in the low to mid 40s.

Another quick warm-up is expected next week, with highs returning to the low 60s by Tuesday.

