Highs in the 60s for the next three days

RICHMOND, Va. — Wednesday will be the first in a stretch of three straight days in the 60s for most of us as deep southwesterly flow strengthens over the region.

A few light showers will be possible Thursday, but most areas will remain dry. A much better chance for rain will exist Friday into Saturday as a low-moving upper low approaches the area. There could be enough cold air for the rain to mix with or change to sleet and/or snow.

Another quick warm-up is expected next week, with highs returning to the low 60s by Tuesday.

