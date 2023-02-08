Watch Now
Highs in the 60s for the next three days

Rain likely late week with wintry weather possible this weekend
Posted at 7:16 AM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 07:18:24-05

RICHMOND, Va. — Wednesday will be the first in a stretch of three straight days in the 60s for most of us as deep southwesterly flow strengthens over the region.

A few light showers will be possible Thursday, but most areas will remain dry. A much better chance for rain will exist Friday into Saturday as a low-moving upper low approaches the area. There could be enough cold air for the rain to mix with or change to sleet and/or snow.

Another quick warm-up is expected next week, with highs returning to the low 60s by Tuesday.

