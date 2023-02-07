Next chance for rain is Thursday

Watch Now
Posted at 6:08 AM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 06:09:20-05

RICHMOND, Va. — Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Much milder weather is expected Wednesday through Friday, as highs reach the mid to upper 60s.

We'll have a few showers around central Virginia Thursday, with a better chance for rain Friday through Saturday morning.

Dry and cool weather is likely Sunday, but another warming trend is in the pattern beginning early next week.

