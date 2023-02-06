Warm-up continues this week

RICHMOND, Va. — Skies will again become partly cloudy midday Monday, and highs will reach the mid to upper 50s.

We have a good chance of reaching 60 degrees on at least three days next week as an unseasonably mild air mass moves into the region.

A series of storm systems will bring the chance of showers Thursday through Saturday.

Drier weather returns Sunday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

