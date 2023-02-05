Warmer with a few showers possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is not nearly as cold this morning, with many areas in the 30s.

Clouds will increase this morning. A system will spread some showers in from the south this afternoon. The best chance for showers will be for areas well south and southeast of Richmond. Highs will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s, and it will be a little breezy.

Tonight will dry out, but there will still be some clouds around. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and a bit breezy with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

We should string together four straight days in the 60s from Tuesday through Friday. If clouds hold off a bit, there is the potential for some 70° temps Wednesday and Thursday.

A series of systems will bring the chance of showers Thursday through Saturday. Drier weather returns Sunday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

