Cold today, then turning a lot warmer

RICHMOND, Va. -- We are waking up to temperatures in the teens, the coldest since December 26.

Today will be sunny and not quite as breezy. Highs will be in the 30s, but wind chills will stay in the 20s for much of the day. A few “bay-effect” flurries are possible near the coast.

Some clouds will move in tonight, and it will not be as cold. Lows will be in the 20s by around midnight, with temps rising towards daybreak.

Clouds will increase on Sunday, and some showers are possible later in the day. The best chance for showers will be southeast of Richmond. It will be warmer with highs in the 50s.

The week ahead will be warmer with highs in the 60s Tuesday-Friday. Some showers are possible Thursday into Friday. Highs next weekend will be in the 50s.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.