Another temperature roller coaster this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be a mostly sunny day , with afternoon highs in the lower 50s. Monday night will be clear and cold with lows in the lower 30s. Then we'll be in for another significant warm-up during the midweek period. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low 60s Tuesday and the upper 60s to near 70 on Wednesday.

A cold front will approach from the north on Thursday, bringing variably cloudy skies. It will remain mild, with afternoon highs in the mid 60s. There may be a few isolated showers Thursday night as the front drifts south. Friday will be much cooler, with highs around 50.

Then another big warm-up is on the way for the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Saturday, jumping into the low and mid 70s on Sunday. At this time, the weekend looks mainly dry although there may be a late day shower on Sunday.

