Warmer today with clouds decreasing

RICHMOND, Va. -- A disturbance passing through the area will provide a lot of cloud cover this morning. Some showers will be possible across southern VA, and a few flakes could mix in. Clouds will decrease from northwest to southeast during the day. Highs will be around 50 across far southern VA, but in the 50s to around 60 elsewhere.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows ranging from the mid 20s northwest to the mid 30s southeast.

Monday will be mainly sunny and cooler. Highs will be 45-50.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs around 60.

Highs will jump well into the 60s on Wednesday with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will have variable cloudiness and highs in the low to mid 60s. A disturbance may cause a few showers late Thursday evening and Thursday night.

Friday will be cooler with highs around 50. It will warm back up next weekend with highs around 60 on Saturday and around 70 on Sunday. The weekend looks mainly dry. A few showers are possible in NW VA late Saturday, and there is a slight chance of a shower by late Sunday area-wide.

