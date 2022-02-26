Much cooler today

SKIES WILL BE MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH HIGHS IN THE 40S — RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will average out mostly cloudy today. There will be a few breaks from time to time. A disturbance tracking across the area could bring a slight chance of a rain shower (or a few sleet pellets or flurries) this morning, with the best chance across southern VA. Highs will be in the 40s.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Lows will range from the upper 20s to the mid 30s.

A system moving south of the area will bring the slight chance of a few showers Sunday morning, with the best chance for rain closer to the North Carolina border. Skies will turn mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the low to mid 40s.

The rest of the week is looking fairly dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s Tuesday, the low to mid 60s Wednesday, the upper 50s/lower 60s Thursday, and 55-60 Friday.

Next weekend will be mostly dry, but a shower is possible by late Sunday. Highs will be 65-70.

