Colder today with some rain, possible mix

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will thicken this morning, with showers developing by late morning. There could be some mix (sleet, wet flakes) at the onset in the metro, with a better chance north of I-64. If some steady sleet or snow comes down, there may be a brief grassy coating, but that will melt when the precipitation lightens. Any mix north of I-64 will change over to rain by midday. Showers will taper from west to east this afternoon, ending in the metro around 4-5 p.m. Highs will range from the upper 30s to around 40 northwest, to the lower 40s in the metro, to the mid 40s southeast.

Far western VA will see some snow, sleet and freezing rain, and a winter weather advisory is in effect for some light snow and ice accumulations. The best chance for this will be in the higher elevations.

There will be some clouds and areas of fog possible tonight. Lows will range from the upper 20s to the mid 30s.

Sunday will be warmer with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Showers will return to the area later in the day Monday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tuesday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be dry with highs near 70.

Another system will bring showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Friday will be cooler with some showers possible, especially across southern VA. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

