Friday drizzles will give way to cooler weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- We are starting out Friday with drizzle and light rain showers. This moisture will be possible through late morning before clearing out this afternoon. A warm front will slowly move through the area this morning, bringing milder weather back to the region for a brief period this afternoon. Highs should reach the 60s this afternoon for most of the region.

A cold front will move through Virginia Friday night, bringing cool and dry conditions to the area Saturday. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few morning showers possible from Petersburg through the North Carolina state line.

Cold night and cool afternoons will be the rule for much of next week, with little to no chance of rain. Contrary to the well-known adage, this March will come in like a lamb.

