Rain will continue through late Wednesday morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a very warm morning with temperatures near 60°. Rain will be possible through the late morning.

The remainder of the day will be very warm with a high in the low to mid-70s. The record high for the day is 75°.

An isolated shower or two will be possible around sunset along an approaching cold front.

A much colder air mass will move into the region tonight, with temperatures remaining in the 40s tomorrow.

Patchy light rain and drizzle will be likely Thursday afternoon and evening.

Slightly warmer air will temporarily move into the area Friday, but another cold front will keep chilly weather in place this weekend.

Saturday should be dry, but a few showers will be possible Sunday.

Expect a gradual warming trend early next week, with highs back into the low 60s Wednesday.

