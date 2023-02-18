Sunny and much cooler today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies are clear this morning with temperatures in the 20s to lower 30s.

Today will be sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

There will be some clouds around tonight, and it will not be as cold. Lows will range from the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Sunday will have intervals of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A sprinkle is possible in southeastern VA later in the day.

The week ahead will be warm and a little unsettled. There will be the chance of rain each day Monday through Thursday, but no day will be a washout. Rain chances look highest Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Monday-Wednesday. Temperatures will soar into the upper 70s and lower 80s Thursday, potentially shattering the Richmond record high of 75 from 2017.

It will turn a little cooler Friday with highs in the 60s. There will be a chance of some showers next weekend. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

