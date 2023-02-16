Breezy Thursday with near-record warmth

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be breezy and continued warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. We'll be just a few degrees shy of the record high of 78 degrees set in 1976. There will be the chance for some showers, with higher chances across northern and western VA.

Rain will become likely along and ahead of a cold front Thursday night through midday Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s, with temps falling in the afternoon behind the front.

Colder and drier air will move into the region Friday night.

Saturday will be sunny and seasonably cool. After chilly morning temps in the 20s, afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A few showers will be possible late Monday, with a slightly better chance for rain Tuesday. Rain chances will continue in the forecast on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s much of next week.

