Highs return to the 70s Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly cloudy through the morning with a few sprinkles possible, then it will become partly sunny, warm and breezy this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s with winds gusting to 25 mph out of the south.

Thursday will be breezy and continued warm, with a little better chance for scattered showers. Rain will become likely along and ahead of a cold front Thursday night through midday Friday. Cooler and drier air will move into the region Friday night.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool, but milder weather will return Sunday. A few showers will be possible late Monday, with a slightly better chance for rain Tuesday.

