Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Highs return to the 70s Wednesday

Rain will become likely Thursday night through midday Friday
Posted at 7:18 AM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 07:18:44-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly cloudy through the morning with a few sprinkles possible, then it will become partly sunny, warm and breezy this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s with winds gusting to 25 mph out of the south.

Thursday will be breezy and continued warm, with a little better chance for scattered showers. Rain will become likely along and ahead of a cold front Thursday night through midday Friday. Cooler and drier air will move into the region Friday night.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool, but milder weather will return Sunday. A few showers will be possible late Monday, with a slightly better chance for rain Tuesday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone