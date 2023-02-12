Areas of sleet early this morning, then a rainy day ahead

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm continues to spread in precipitation from the south early this morning. In many areas, it is just rain, but there are pockets of sleet in parts of the metro and points west of I-95. Any mixed precipitation will change to rain over the next couple of hours. Wintry weather will occur in the higher elevations of far western VA, where winter weather advisories are in effect.

We'll have periods of rain today, heavy at times. Over 1” of rainfall is possible across the entire area, with some locations picking up over 1.5". Afternoon highs will be in the low 40s in the metro, but will range from the upper 30s well northwest to some 50s in far SE VA. The northeast breeze will kick up at times, with gusts over 20 mph in central VA, and over 30 mph at the coast.

Rain will exit tonight, with skies becoming partly cloudy. A partly sunny and mild day is on tap for Monday, with afternoon highs around 60.

Tuesday will be sunny and mild and then temperatures will be on the rise again. We should be in the upper 60s Wednesday and the low to mid 70s on Thursday. A spotty shower is possible Wednesday afternoon, with another shower or two Thursday. The highest rain chances this coming week will be later Thursday night and Friday. Highs Friday will be 65-70.

Cooler air will return next weekend, with highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

