A much cooler weekend; rainy Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be a lot cooler today with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

A storm will spread rain into the area overnight into daybreak Sunday. This storm will be almost entirely rain, but there is the chance for some flakes or sleet at the onset, with the best chance west of I-95. Any mixed precipitation will change to rain by mid to late morning.

We will have periods of rain Sunday, and rain will be heavy at times. Over 1” of rainfall is possible, and there could be a few rumbles of thunder. Highs will be in the low/mid 40s in the metro, but will range from the upper 30s well northwest to some 50s in far SE VA.

Rain will exit by daybreak Monday, with skies becoming partly cloudy. Mild weather will return with highs around 60.

Highs will warm into the 70s by Thursday. A few spotty showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday, with a better chance of showers on Friday.

Cooler temperatures return next weekend with highs in the 50s.

