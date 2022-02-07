Some rain to begin the week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mainly clear early this evening, with increasing clouds through the night. Moisture moving in from the south will trigger a few sprinkles or flurries to the east of I-95. There is a slight threat for some patchy freezing drizzle early Monday morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

A storm tracking away from the coast will spread moisture just far enough north to bring us some rain to begin the new week, especially Monday afternoon and evening. Rain chances will be highest from the Metro Richmond area east and south. Highs will be in the mid 40s, but near 50 across southern and southeast Virginia.

Drier air will return by Tuesday morning and the midweek period looks tranquil with moderating temperatures. Highs will be around 50 Tuesday, and in the mid 50s Wednesday through Friday.

Next weekend will start mild, with highs near 60 in many places on Saturday. Then a strong cold front will move through Saturday night. Some of our computer data is suggesting the possibility for a bit of snow along this front. It appears that we may at least see some snow showers on Sunday, particularly during the morning. Regardless, it will be breezy and much colder on Sunday. At this point, the computer models have backed off on a potential storm along the coast, but it's still a week away, so stay in touch for any updates.

