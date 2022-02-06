Sunny today, some rain Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a clear and cold morning with temps in the teens and 20s. We'll see lots of sunshine today, and it will be a lot less breezy than yesterday. Highs will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

A system to our southeast will spread some clouds in tonight. There is the chance for a few sprinkles or some patchy freezing drizzle by Monday morning. A few slick spots are possible through daybreak. Lows will be in the 20s to lower 30s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with some showers around, especially later in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances will be higher well east and southeast of Richmond. There will be more sunshine well west of I-95. Highs will range from the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Dry weather is expected Tuesday through Saturday. Highs will be around 50 Tuesday, and in the mid to upper 50s mid and late-week.

A few computer models are showing a slight chance for some wintry weather next Sunday into Monday. However, overall model ensembles have little to nothing happening.

