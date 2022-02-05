Dry and cold weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- A few flurries are possible early this morning. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny today. Highs will range from the mid 30s to the lower 40s. A northwesterly breeze will keep wind chills in the 20s and lower 30s most of the day.

Tonight will be clear and quite cold. Lows will be in the 10-20° range for most areas, with some low to mid 20s near the coast.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

A system passing to our southeast will bring the chance of some showers Monday into Monday night. Highs will 45-50.

The rest of the week is looking dry and mild with highs warming through the 50s.

