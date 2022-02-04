Rain continues through Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be a wet day with rain showers. Winds will increase with some gusts over 25 mph. Highs will be in the 50s to lower 60s the first part of the day, with temperatures falling throughout the day. Some sleet could mix with the rain before ending Friday night, mainly north of I-64, but no issues are expected.

The weekend will be much colder with highs in the 30s to lower 40s, and lows in the teens and 20s.

Highs will be in the 40s and 50s next week. Some rain is possible Monday into Monday night.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

