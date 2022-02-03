Rain showers possible for Thursday and Friday

RICHMOND, Va. --Today will be much warmer with highs in the 60s. Showers will be likely through areas around I-95 and westward today. Rain should taper off by early afternoon. Tonight will be warm as well with scattered showers possible and a low in the mid 50s.

Friday will be a wet day with occasional showers. Highs will be in the 50s to lower 60s the first part of the day, with temperatures falling throughout the day. Some sleet could mix with the rain before ending Friday night.

The weekend will be much colder with highs in the 30s to lower 40s, and lows in the teens and 20s. Variably cloudiness and seasonably cool weather will continue through at least the first half of next week.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

