Warmer today with highs in the lower 50s.

RICHMOND, Va. -- We'll have a slightly milder day today, with many areas breaking into the 50s under partly cloudy skies. The warm-up will continue into Thursday as strong southwesterly flow develops ahead of a cold front.

Showers will be possible Thursday, with rain becoming likely as the front moves through the area Friday. Cold air will be rushing back into the region and could change the rain to a brief wintry mix before ending Friday afternoon.

Saturday will be dry and cold, with highs only reaching the upper 30s and low 40s. There is the potential for a fast-moving upper-level disturbance to produce a round of wintry weather in Virginia on Sunday. There have been some indications today of more models coming on board with this solution, but it is far from certain. The scenario at this moment would be a wintry mix for the Richmond area.

Dry and cold weather is expected early next week.

