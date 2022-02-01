Cold, dry weather continues Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Seasonably cold and dry weather will continue today as high pressure remains centered over New England. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with patchy fog & freezing fog possible.

This big story this week will be a brief warm-up Wednesday into Thursday, when highs could reach the mid 60s. The pattern across the eastern U.S. will be reminiscent of what we saw a lot of back in December, when temperatures were well above normal.

Scattered showers will be possible Thursday, with rain becoming likely on Friday. Most areas will receive around a half-inch of rain, give or take a little.

Arctic air will return to the area Friday afternoon and evening, with cold and dry weather expected over the weekend. Medium range models hint at some light rain or mix possible Sunday, but the forecast will remain dry until there is more pattern agreement on this scenario

